Try 1 month for 99¢
Douglas avenue fire

Firefighters with the Racine Fire Department got a fire in the second floor of this home in the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue under control in around 30 minutes. 

 CAITLIN SIEVERS caitlin.sievers@journaltimes.com

RACINE — In firefighters' second visit to a home in the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue Monday, they got a fire on the second floor under control in around 30 minutes. 

The Racine Fire Department was initially called to the home Monday morning, due to an issue with an electrical fixture, according to Willie Hargrove, RFD battalion chief. 

Crews disconnected the fixture and worked to ensure there were no other issues, Hargrove said, but the RFD was called back to the home around noon after the owners returned home to find smoke in the house. 

Hargrove said the smoke was coming from a different area than the fixture that was the cause of the initial call. The blaze was contained to the second floor of the home and no injuries were reported. A RFD investigator was on scene in the early afternoon, working the determine the source of the fire. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments