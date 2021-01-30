 Skip to main content
RFD puts out house fire Saturday afternoon on Wisconsin Ave.
RACINE — More than a dozen firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a home on the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue Saturday, the Racine Fire Department reported.

The fire was called in after 3 p.m., according to a news release. There, firefighters found a fire on the first floor that soon spread to the second floor.

According to a press release, "The incident enlisted the use of nearly 20 firefighters, six fire apparatus, one battalion chief, one safety officer and a fire investigator."

As of Saturday evening, the fire remained under investigation.

