RFD puts out house fire Saturday afternoon on Wisconsin Ave.

RACINE — More than a dozen firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a home on the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue Saturday, the Racine Fire Department reported.
The fire was called in after 3 p.m., according to a news release. There, firefighters found a fire on the first floor that soon spread to the second floor.
According to a press release, "The incident enlisted the use of nearly 20 firefighters, six fire apparatus, one battalion chief, one safety officer and a fire investigator."
As of Saturday evening, the fire remained under investigation.