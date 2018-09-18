NEW BERLIN — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in conjunction with the New Berlin Police Department, have announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information related to explosions on in New Berlin on Saturday and Monday.
According to the ATF, investigators are looking into two explosions that occurred in the 18300 block of West Coffee Road. There were no reported injuries related to either detonation. ATF and New Berlin police are looking for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
Evidence recovered supports two explosive device detonations. The first occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 15, and the second occurred Monday, Sept. 17, at about 4 p.m.
According to New Berlin police, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 18300 block of W. Coffee Road to assist the New Berlin Fire Department for a report of a sparking electrical wire in conjunction with an explosion. Upon arriving on scene, an officer reported observing a frayed electrical wire and grey smoke coming from the ground beneath the wire.
The New Berlin Police Department requested the assistance of We Energies, the ATF, the Milwaukee County Bomb Squad and the FBI to investigate the cause of the incident.
Those with information can dial 1-888-ATF-BOMB, email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit an anonymous tip through the ReportIt app, which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. When reporting, be sure to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow up if a reward is sought.
ATF protects the public from crimes involving firearms, explosives, arson, and the diversion of alcohol and tobacco products; regulates lawful commerce in firearms and explosives; and provides worldwide support to law enforcement, public safety, and industry partners. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.