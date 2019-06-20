You are the owner of this article.
Reward increases to $37k for suspect info on fatal shooting of RPD officer

RACINE — The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect wanted for fatally shooting Racine Police officer John Hetland increased to $37,000, after a Racine company's contribution.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477).

John Hetland

Hetland

In addition to the $20,000 being offered by the FBI and $2,000 being offered by Racine Crime Stoppers, on Thursday, it was announced that the Andis Company of Racine is also offered a $15,000 reward.

During a press conference Thursday, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said that the reward will be enough to trigger someone to turn in the suspect. “We’re going to catch this person, and we’re hoping that $37,000 trips somebody into saying that was this person,” Beth said. “Whatever you have, we will take.”

Beth said that no new information was available about the incident, but that investigators are working day and night, combing through hundreds of tips. "

Give us the information, we are looking to catch him and put this to rest," Beth said, urging people to keep the tips coming.

Racine Police Chief Art Howell thanked the community for their outpouring of support and expressed gratitude to Andis Company for providing the information, but said he hopes that someone will come forward with information, not for the money, but because he said it is the right thing to do.

“For those of you who love and respect and honor what we do as law enforcement officers, I would encourage you to share information with us if there was no money involved as a reward. It is the right thing, it is the just thing to do, it is the thing John Hetland deserves for serving our community,” Howell said. 

Howell said that officers are holding up as well as can be expected following the loss of one of their own. “They are a resilient people. They are bruised, but they are not broken. They are working, they are doing what John would want them to do. They are doing what John did for 24 years, they are serving the public.”

He said Hetland's funeral is expected to be next Wednesday morning, with visitation on Tuesday.

Teezers Tavern to reopen

On Wednesday night, Teezers Tavern took to Facebook and said that would reopen Friday morning, after being closed since Hetland was fatally shot while trying to stop an armed robbery in progress Monday evening.

The post said the tavern's closure was to allow staff to"regroup and out of respect and in remembrance of Officer John Hetland," the post stated. "We will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday. Thank you for all of the love and support and God Bless."

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

