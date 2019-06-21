{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland is now at $60,500.

Hetland was killed when he attempted to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while he was off duty Monday night.

According to the Racine Neighborhood Watch Facebook page, those contributing to the reward are the FBI at $20,000; Andis Company at $15,000; Culver’s at $5,000 and Crime Stoppers of Racine County at $13,500 (including $5,000 from the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, $2,000 from Teezers, $2,000 from the Hiawatha Bar in Sturtevant and $2,000 from Floyd’s Towing in Mount Pleasant.)

In addition, Joey LeGath, owner of four Racine-area taverns, said he is putting up $5,000; and Dickie's Bar owner Tom Durgom said he is putting up $2,000.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477).

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
1
1
1

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments