RACINE — The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland is now at $60,500.
Hetland was killed when he attempted to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while he was off duty Monday night.
According to the Racine Neighborhood Watch Facebook page, those contributing to the reward are the FBI at $20,000; Andis Company at $15,000; Culver’s at $5,000 and Crime Stoppers of Racine County at $13,500 (including $5,000 from the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, $2,000 from Teezers, $2,000 from the Hiawatha Bar in Sturtevant and $2,000 from Floyd’s Towing in Mount Pleasant.)
In addition, Joey LeGath, owner of four Racine-area taverns, said he is putting up $5,000; and Dickie's Bar owner Tom Durgom said he is putting up $2,000.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You shouldn't crop the photo. Sometimes shoes are very important!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.