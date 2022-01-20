Retired Racine County Sheriff's sergeant pleads not guilty to accusation he stole from union

RACINE — The retired Racine County Sheriff’s Office sergeant accused of skimming union funds pleaded not guilty to the charge on Thursday.
David Coughlin, 59, was charged with theft on the allegations he took more than $20,000 in union funds for his own use over a period of eight years.
The case was investigated by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and is being prosecuted by the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.
Allegations
Coughlin is accused of skimming funds from the Racine Commanding Officers Association between May 2012 and December 2020.
The defendant was the treasurer/secretary for the association.
The Racine County Command Staff Association represents sergeants and lieutenants, but not rank-and-file deputies, from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Concerns of theft first arose in November 2020 when a new board was elected to oversee the association, according to a criminal complaint. The new board reported that it requested files from Coughlin in connection to his role as the treasurer/secretary, but he did not supply the files.
Coughlin allegedly said he would provide the records the next day, but he did not. Allegedly, he did not want to turn the records over to Schmidt, preferring to turn them over to Sgt. Tony Ruffalo, the newly elected treasurer/secretary.
Schmidt then contacted the association’s bank where he reportedly learned there was $412 in the account, even though Coughlin reported at the November 2020 meeting that there was $14,000 in the account, the complaint said.
When confronted, the defendant allegedly said he moved the money to a different bank and would turn the records over on the following day, Dec. 15, 2020. In the morning, Schmidt insisted that he and Coughlin go to the bank so that Schmidt could be added to the account, but Coughlin allegedly said he moved the association’s money to a personal account.
Because it was a personal account, the defendant allegedly said he did not want to add anyone to it; rather, he would get a check for the association’s money.
Coughlin asked Schmidt to keep the conversation between them, the complaint states, and as of Dec. 18, 2020, Coughlin’s last day on the job, he did not provide any checks to the association.
According to the complaint, on Dec. 26, 2020, during an investigation into the missing money, Coughlin allegedly admitted to taking the association’s money to avoid foreclosure on his home.
A subsequent investigation involving bank records reportedly showed the defendant had deposited RCOA checks into his personal account and had further written checks to himself using association funds.
Investigators determined the defendant had taken $20,540 of the association’s money; the records also show the last of the checks the defendant wrote to himself was cashed in August 2018.
