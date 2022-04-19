Restitution settled in case of ex-Caledonia employee charged with theft, misconduct in office

RACINE — The man who was sentenced to prison last week for diverting public and private funds into his own bank accounts while employed with Caledonia was back in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for a restitution hearing.

James Svoboda III, 45, was ordered to pay $100,000 to the Village of Caledonia, $250,000 to Hanover Insurance, and $14,280 to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Restitution was previously settled but both sides met in court to put the details on the record.

Judge Timothy Boyle ordered the restitution to Caledonia be paid first, with the cash bail in the case going to the village rather than being returned to Svoboda.

The defendant was the joint parks superintendent and a park liaison for the Caledonia and Mount Pleasant. He also was employed as the Caledonia cemetery superintendent.

During his employment in those positions, authorities say Svoboda fraudulently endorsed checks, transferred money from a village bank account into a personal bank account, accepted payments intended for village services directly into a personal bank account and used village funds for personal purchases.

At the sentencing hearing, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Steenrod described the defendant as someone who was living outside of his means. There also were allegations the defendant may have had a gambling habit.

The defendant was sentenced for felony theft to three years in prison followed by supervised release for five years. For misconduct in office/exceeding his authority, he was sentenced to an additional year in prison and supervised release for two years.

An additional sentence for the charge of fraud in connection to his income taxes will run concurrent to the first charge.

Svoboda was initially charged with 20 felony counts.

Theft

During the investigation into Svoboda’s activities, evidence revealed he took supplies that were meant to improve the parks and directed them to his own house, along with a stove that was meant for a public facility.

The result, authorities contend, is the parks he was in charge of deteriorated.

Investigators also learned that Svoboda pocketed a substantial donation to the Racine Area Soccer Association, money meant to improve things for kids.

He talked people into making checks out to him personally, rather than the municipality, and was described as being “very persuasive.”

However, the worst allegations came from people who entrusted Svoboda with the remains of their loved ones at the municipal cemetery.

One man testified he trusted Svoboda with the urn that contained the remains of his father, believing they had been interred, and paying for that service.

During the investigation, that urn was found in a filing cabinet.

Svoboda was accused of selling multiple plots at the cemetery to multiple people. It’s not clear who was buried where during Svoboda’s term, and the current supervisor is using the notes of the equipment operators to try and determine who is buried where.

