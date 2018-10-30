RACINE — Racine firefighters doused a fire in the second story of a four-family house at 1205 Geneva St. early Tuesday morning.
The fire was called in at 4:08 a.m. and considered extinguished at 5:24 a.m., said Racine Fire Department Division Chief Jeff Perkins. He said the fire caused damage to the first and second floors, exterior and rear porch.
The blaze was still under investigation as of about 10:10 a.m., and Perkins declined to say, while the investigation continued, whether everyone had gotten out safely.
The Racine Police Department sent its Major Crimes Unit vehicle to the scene.
The Journal Times will update this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.