Racine firefighters doused a blaze at 1205 Geneva St., a four-family structure, early Tuesday morning. Officials reported that the fire caused damage to the first and second floors, exterior and rear porch.

RACINE — Racine firefighters doused a fire in the second story of a four-family house at 1205 Geneva St. early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in at 4:08 a.m. and considered extinguished at 5:24 a.m., said Racine Fire Department Division Chief Jeff Perkins. He said the fire caused damage to the first and second floors, exterior and rear porch.

The blaze was still under investigation as of about 10:10 a.m., and Perkins declined to say, while the investigation continued, whether everyone had gotten out safely.

The Racine Police Department sent its Major Crimes Unit vehicle to the scene.

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

