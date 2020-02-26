Reports: Shooter at Milwaukee brewery was a recently fired employee

At least 600 employees work at the complex, known as "Miller Valley," although it is unclear how many were actually at the location during the shooting.

Staff members at the facility were alerted about the shooting via text and email by the company.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One woman tweeted: "I can't steer clear when I live near there. What is going on? I've never seen so many MPD come in one place."

Live video showed an officer in body armor retrieving an assault rifle from a car. Emergency crews were continuing to arrive at the scene nearly two hours after the initial call to police.

According to Gun Violence Archive, this shooting is the U.S.'s 47th mass shooting in 2020.

Several other buildings in the area were locked down, including a Wisconsin Humane Society facility, a Harley-Davidson facility and a nearby school.