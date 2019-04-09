Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — An extensive search turned up nothing after a caller on Sunday reported seeing a man in Army fatigues with an assault rifle.

The call came in at about 11 p.m. Sunday near the Boiler Room Pub, 5200 Washington Ave., No. 106. An area resident living near the intersection of Lindermann and Sycamore avenues, in the area northwest of the pub, reported seeing spotlights searching that evening.

Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said officers thoroughly searched the area.

No suspect was ever apprehended as a result of the search. Police do not know whether or not the call was legitimate, Malacara said.  

