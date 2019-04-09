RACINE — An extensive search turned up nothing after a caller on Sunday reported seeing a man in Army fatigues with an assault rifle.
The call came in at about 11 p.m. Sunday near the Boiler Room Pub, 5200 Washington Ave., No. 106. An area resident living near the intersection of Lindermann and Sycamore avenues, in the area northwest of the pub, reported seeing spotlights searching that evening.
Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said officers thoroughly searched the area.
No suspect was ever apprehended as a result of the search. Police do not know whether or not the call was legitimate, Malacara said.
I hope that the caller was actually talked to...these are the kind of bs calls that are getting more and more common...The caller must be ID for a call like that...
Ya. Did he have a noose with him? Was he shooting also? Oh... Don't tell me, he was looking for a guy with a perfectly unharmed Subway sandwich.
