Reports: Family members identify Racine man who was shot and killed after fleeing police Friday

RACINE — Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice released no new information before press time Sunday regarding the Friday afternoon fatal police shooting on Racine's south side, just west of Center Street.

However, family members have identified the man shot and killed after fleeing a traffic stop Saturday as Da'Shontay "Day Day" King, 37, a father of four and lifelong Racinian.

The shooting is being investigated by the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation, which handles virtually all officer-involved shootings and officer-involved deaths in the state. Assisting are the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Loved ones didn't deny that King had a speckled criminal history. "I'm not going to sit here and sugar coat and act like he is a completely innocent person, that he's never done any wrong, because he has," Natasha Mullen, who said she is King's sister and spoke with multiple TV news outlets about her brother's death, told Courtney Sisk of WISN-TV (Channel 12). "But that's not all that he was. He was so much more than the things that he's done."

Mullen also said that King was known to run from police.

Online court records indicate that King had been scheduled for a jury trial April 26 for being a felon in possession of a firearm — the same allegation that DCI said the suspect who was shot and killed was wanted for, precipitating the traffic stop King allegedly fled from while armed. That April trial was rescheduled until July 19 due to a scheduling conflict with another jury trial.

Mullen told reporters Saturday that the family still had not been directly contacted by law enforcement. That was about 24 hours after the shooting, which occurred just after 1 p.m. Friday.

The officer who shot King has not been publicly identified and has been placed on administrative leave, per Racine Police Department policy.

