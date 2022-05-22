Reports: Family members identify Racine man who was shot and killed after fleeing police Friday

RACINE — Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice released no new information before press time Sunday regarding the Friday afternoon fatal police shooting on Racine's south side, just west of Center Street.
However, family members have identified the man shot and killed after fleeing a traffic stop Saturday as Da'Shontay "Day Day" King, 37, a father of four and lifelong Racinian.
The shooting is being investigated by the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation, which handles virtually all officer-involved shootings and officer-involved deaths in the state. Assisting are the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
Loved ones didn't deny that King had a speckled criminal history. "I'm not going to sit here and sugar coat and act like he is a completely innocent person, that he's never done any wrong, because he has," Natasha Mullen, who said she is King's sister and spoke with multiple TV news outlets about her brother's death, told Courtney Sisk of WISN-TV (Channel 12). "But that's not all that he was. He was so much more than the things that he's done."
Online court records indicate that King had been scheduled for a jury trial April 26 for being a felon in possession of a firearm — the same allegation that DCI said the suspect who was shot and killed was wanted for, precipitating the traffic stop King allegedly fled from while armed. That April trial was rescheduled until July 19 due to a scheduling conflict with another jury trial.
Mullen told reporters Saturday that the family still had not been directly contacted by law enforcement. That was about 24 hours after the shooting, which occurred just after 1 p.m. Friday.
The officer who shot King has not been publicly identified and has been placed on administrative leave, per Racine Police Department policy.
RIC Peace Vigil
Quashana Foster greets Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson before a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Fr. Yeprem Kelegian at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition wipes away a tear after praying at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is with Tamerin Hayward of RIC. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Rev. Danielle Lindstrom of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Ramiro Flores, Seminarian at Emma’s Lutheran Church, prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Quashana Foster prays during a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Tony Roland, RIC’s vigil musician, plays a song for peace at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
14 photos: Police chief, mayor, area pastors speak at vigil to end violence in Racine Sunday
Tears and prayers were shed and shared on Monument Square Sunday evening.
