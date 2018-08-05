MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Police Department and South Shore Fire Department officials rescued a reportedly intoxicated man early Sunday morning after he flipped his vehicle and was trapped inside.
According to a press release from MPPD, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Spring Street at 2:52 a.m. for a report of a vehicle flipped onto its side.
South Shore Fire Department officials freed Kenny Butler, a 41 year-old man from Racine, from his vehicle. Butler was then transported to the emergency room at All Saints Hospital.
MPPD officers determined that Butler was “extremely intoxicated” and was therefore held at the hospital until he was able to care for himself.
After an investigation, the release stated, Butler will be charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
