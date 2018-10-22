RACINE — As police responded to the scene of a crash on Memorial Drive Sunday, a victim was reportedly struck by another vehicle as it drove past.
The victim reported that she was uninjured in either crash, and police promptly pursued the hit-and-run suspect. The suspect was reportedly drunk, and possibly high, when the pedestrian was struck, and said he didn’t realized he’d hit someone.
Edmund Lavon Evans, 28, of the 20 block of Riverside Drive faces charges of possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated — a third offense, hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to the criminal complaint:
Racine Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of Memorial Drive Sunday after receiving reports of a crash.
One of the individuals involved in the crash was approaching a police vehicle when another vehicle drove by, hitting the individual as they crossed the street.
An officer reported that they “heard a loud smacking noise and saw (the victim) jump towards” the police vehicle.
After confirming that the victim was unharmed, the police officer initiated a pursuit of the other vehicle.
The officer saw a passenger jump out of the car and run away. The driver was later identified to be Evans. The passenger has still not been identified.
Upon approaching the vehicle, police reported noticing the odors of both alcohol and marijuana in the car. Evans “appeared to be in a daze and … had glassy eyes,” according to police. Evans also reportedly said that he didn’t notice hitting anyone with his car.
A partially smoked marijuana cigarette and a vape pen filled with marijuana oil were both recovered from the vehicle.
Sobriety tests
Police reported that Evans failed six field sobriety tests, before refusing to undergo anymore tests. Blood was then drawn from Evans after a warrant was obtained by police.
Police said that Evans’ criminal history includes convictions of retail theft, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and battery by a prisoner.
He has been incarcerated nine times, but never for longer than one month, according to police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
