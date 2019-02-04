RACINE — An allegedly intoxicated Milwaukee man had to be forcefully removed from a Racine residence Monday morning where he was allegedly arguing with residents and is accused of kicking their cat.
The man also reportedly caused a disturbance at the hospital when nurses were trying to check on him.
Jimmie D. McAfee Jr., 41, who, according to official reports, blew a .257 on a Breathalyzer, is charged with two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
Racine Police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Sixth Street at 12:32 a.m. on Monday for a report of an unwanted party. Dispatchers informed officers en route that McAfee had an active warrant for a probation violation.
When officers arrived, one of the residents told them that McAfee had refused to leave, argued with the residents and kicked their cat. When officers asked McAfee for his name he gave the name, “Marcus Muhammad.” The residents were able to identify McAfee and confirm his birth date.
Officers reported that McAfee physically resisted removal from the home and continued to yell and threaten the residents as he was being removed.
Because of his high level of intoxication, police transported McAfee to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he again caused a disturbance.
He reportedly yelled and called police and hospital staff derogatory names. While a nurse was attempting to provide medical treatment, he reportedly threatened staff by saying, “Don’t touch me. Don’t come near me. That’s a threat.”
He also reportedly lunged toward a nurse with his body and head and appeared as if he was going to spit on a nurse.
At his initial appearance on Monday, McAfee’s cash bond was set at $1,000. His pre-trial conference is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on March 7.
His previous criminal convictions include child abuse—intentionally causing harm, possession of marijuana, criminal damage to property, issuing a worthless check and operating while intoxicated.
