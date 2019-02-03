Try 1 month for 99¢
Evidence markers

Evidence markers sit Sunday afternoon in the alley between the 1300 blocks of Carlisle and Summit avenues. A fleet of Racine Police and two ambulances responded to what was initially called in as a possible shooting. It turned out to just be a fight. No one was reported arrested as of Sunday afternoon.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE — What was initially called in as a possible shooting ended up being nothing more than a “scuffle,” Racine Police Sgt. Mike Mahnke said.

At about 3:10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the intersection of Albert Street and Carlisle Avenue to reports of a fight that may have ended with someone being shot.

While several people who live nearby said they heard a gunshot, Mahnke said police found no evidence a gun was fired. The only wounded party was a man with a bloody nose, who Mahnke said was simply punched in the face.

Two ambulances and at least 10 squad cars, including a K-9 unit, responded to the area following the reported shooting.

At one point, four men were handcuffed — one in the alley between Carlisle and Summit avenues, where the fight happened, and three on the 1300 block of Summit Avenue — but none were arrested, police said.

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

