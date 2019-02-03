RACINE — What was initially called in as a possible shooting ended up being nothing more than a “scuffle,” Racine Police Sgt. Mike Mahnke said.
At about 3:10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the intersection of Albert Street and Carlisle Avenue to reports of a fight that may have ended with someone being shot.
While several people who live nearby said they heard a gunshot, Mahnke said police found no evidence a gun was fired. The only wounded party was a man with a bloody nose, who Mahnke said was simply punched in the face.
Two ambulances and at least 10 squad cars, including a K-9 unit, responded to the area following the reported shooting.
At one point, four men were handcuffed — one in the alley between Carlisle and Summit avenues, where the fight happened, and three on the 1300 block of Summit Avenue — but none were arrested, police said.
