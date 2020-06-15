Reported hit-and-run crash causes extensive damage to Wisconsin Discount store
Reported hit-and-run crash causes extensive damage to Wisconsin Discount store

RACINE — A driver was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital with leg-related injuries after a reported hit-and-run Monday morning crash at 16th Street and Thurston Avenue. The crash, reported at 5:21 a.m., caused extensive damage to the Wisconsin Discount store.

The incident involved two vehicles, according to the Racine Police Department, with one of the vehicles crashing into Wisconsin Discount, 2724 16th St. The vehicle crashed through the front wall of the business along Thurston Avenue.

Capt. Brett Haller of the Racine Fire Department reported that fire crews brought in some lumber to “shore up” the impact zone at the front corner of the building

The other vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

Racine Police Department Sgt. Chad Melby told The Journal Times on Monday afternoon that while the hit-and-run vehicle was later located, the driver remained at large as of that time and the investigation was ongoing.

