Report released on how 18-year-old allegedly shot, killed Dontrell Bush on Friday

“The women stated that as soon as they walked in the door, Daniels pulled out a gun and shot (Bush). None reported seeing (Bush) with a weapon,” the complaint states. “All three ran from the residence with Daniel following. Daniel asked them for a ride away from the scene but the women refused. Daniel then ran away.”

Police said they later found Daniel at a home on the 1600 block of Sixth Street — not his primary listed address, which is on the 500 block of Shelbourne Court. He allegedly tried to flee, but was later arrested.

When Daniel was interviewed by police, he “initially denied knowing anything about the shooting,” the complaint stated. “He later admitted having shot (Bush) because he was ‘smiling and looking’ at him. He said he felt that he had been set up by the three women and the people at the party because they were all sitting there looking at him as he came in, so he thought they were going to shoot him. Daniel stated that ‘(Expletive) was reaching — why you think bro?’ when asked why he shot (Bush).”

Police reported that no one at the party said Bush had a gun on him or appeared threatening when he was shot.

Paramedics reported Bush dead at the scene.