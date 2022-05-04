 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: Racine woman arrested with more than 100 pounds of marijuana in Oklahoma

A Racine woman, Penny Feucht, allegedly was trafficking more than 100 pounds of marijuana when she was arrested in Oklahoma Tuesday.

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A Racine woman was arrested Tuesday with 105 pounds of marijuana in suitcases and bags in her car on a highway in Oklahoma, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Oklahoma since 2018, but it remains illegal for recreational use.

According to the WCSO, the license plate on the Ford Explorer that Penny Feucht, of Racine, was driving had expired and she was pulled over on Highway 69 north of Wagoner, which is about 35 miles east of Tulsa and 620 miles southwest of Racine.

A deputy reported smelling marijuana, after which Ice, a KCSO K-9, alerted that it too detected the scent of marijuana by jumping through the driver's side wind and going "to the back seat of the SUV where there were several bags."

Upon searching the vehicle, officers reported finding six duffle bags and suitcases "full of a green leafy substance that had the smell and consistency of marijuana."

According to the release: "Feucht was knowingly transporting and in possession of over 25 pounds of marijuana. Approximately 105 pounds of marijuana were discovered in the suitcases and bags. The driver did not possess a valid Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Card. Penny Feucht was taken into custody without incident for Trafficking Marijuana. She was transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center and booked into same."

In its release, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office misspelled Racine, spelling it "Racing."

"Racing"
