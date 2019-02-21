MOUNT PLEASANT — Police officers replaced a Toppers Pizza delivery driver during a counterfeiting investigation on Wednesday.
Raymond K. Prideaux, 35, whose address is listed on the 2300 block of Harriet Street in Racine, was charged Thursday for two misdemeanors: obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
Toppers called police on Wednesday after the pizza chain received a delivery order from an address on the 1800 block of Grange Street, an address from which Toppers reportedly had previously been paid using fake $20 bills.
Two police officers, at least one of whom was wearing his full police uniform, reported going to the address and ringing the doorbell, at which point a man inside the home said, “Toppers?” The officers replied, “Yeah,” according to the criminal complaint.
Prideaux opened the door, but attempted to slam the door before the officers could identify themselves, police said. Prideaux then allegedly resisted the officers by ignoring their orders as he pushed back against the door while the officers tried to keep it open.
One of the officers, fearing for his safety, used an Electronic Control Device on the suspect, according to the complaint, and Prideaux was handcuffed soon after.
Prideaux has prior convictions for driving/operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and repeat possession of THC in 2016, and two counts of theft in Kenosha County in 2004 and 2001, according to police. He was reportedly incarcerated from November 2016 through February 2018, and was again incarcerated for two days the following month.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on March 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
