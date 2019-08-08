RACINE — A police officer was injured while attempting to arrest a 22-year-old man who had allegedly threatened to shoot a woman, choked her and broke into her house.
Garth M. Santos, of the 2000 block of Racine Street, was charged Thursday with afelony counts of resisting an officer causing injury and stalking and misdemeanor counts of battery with domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At around 8:45 p.m. on July 26, police were called to a home on Racine Street after a man, later identified as Santos, allegedly tried and failed to steal a woman’s keys before leaving the residence.
He reportedly returned 10 minutes after police left the scene and broke into the home, smashing a window in the process. “Don’t tell the police that I broke it,” he allegedly said as he entered the home. “It will be another charge.”
Before police could return, Santos fled again.
Then, just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, he was at the home again. Inside, he allegedly choked the woman who lived there and unsuccessfully tried to stop her from calling 911.
Santos also allegedly threatened to shoot the woman and had been known to post Snapchat videos of him holding a firearm.
When police arrived and tried to arrest Santos, police reported he tried to resist. During the ensuing altercation, an officer struck her face against the wall of the residence, causing “severe swelling” near her eye, and leaving abrasions on her wrist and a cut on her hand.
As of Thursday afternoon, Santos was being held at the Racine County Jail on a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 Wednesday at the Racine County law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Santos has prior convictions for burglary and possession of narcotic drugs in 2012; receiving stolen property in 2013; and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse, resisting/obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping in 2018.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joshua S. Brandies
Joshua S. Brandies, 800 block of Forest Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dylan J. Kraft
Dylan J. Kraft, 3500 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Leontae J. McGee
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Leontae J. McGee, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Joshua P. Mueller
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joshua P. Mueller, 300 block of Dale Drive, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Garth M. Santos
Garth M. Santos, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, stalking, resisting an officer.
Litoria L. Yates
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Litoria L. Yates, Matteson, Ill., felony personal identity theft (financial gain).
Zachary P. Demet
Zachary P. Demet, 3300 block of Eighth Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
