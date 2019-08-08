{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A police officer was injured while attempting to arrest a 22-year-old man who had allegedly threatened to shoot a woman, choked her and broke into her house.

Garth M. Santos, of the 2000 block of Racine Street, was charged Thursday with afelony counts of resisting an officer causing injury and stalking and misdemeanor counts of battery with domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At around 8:45 p.m. on July 26, police were called to a home on Racine Street after a man, later identified as Santos, allegedly tried and failed to steal a woman’s keys before leaving the residence.

He reportedly returned 10 minutes after police left the scene and broke into the home, smashing a window in the process. “Don’t tell the police that I broke it,” he allegedly said as he entered the home. “It will be another charge.”

Before police could return, Santos fled again.

Then, just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, he was at the home again. Inside, he allegedly choked the woman who lived there and unsuccessfully tried to stop her from calling 911.

Santos also allegedly threatened to shoot the woman and had been known to post Snapchat videos of him holding a firearm.

When police arrived and tried to arrest Santos, police reported he tried to resist. During the ensuing altercation, an officer struck her face against the wall of the residence, causing “severe swelling” near her eye, and leaving abrasions on her wrist and a cut on her hand.

As of Thursday afternoon, Santos was being held at the Racine County Jail on a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 Wednesday at the Racine County law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Santos has prior convictions for burglary and possession of narcotic drugs in 2012; receiving stolen property in 2013; and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse, resisting/obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping in 2018.

