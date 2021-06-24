Report: Caledonia dog owner didn't realize dog had been sprayed by skunk because COVID took their sense of smell

June 17 — Officers conducted a traffic stop on Douglas Ave at Johnson Ave for a speed violation of 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. The subject smelled of intoxicants, had glassy eyes and slurred speech. The subject did one of the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and refused the others. The subject resisted arrest and was uncooperative with officers. A warrant was secured for a legal blood draw. The subject continued to resist officers during the OWI process. The subject was cited for speeding, arrested for OWI (second offense) and several other charges as well as a probation hold and transported to jail.

June 19 — Officers responded to a local campground for an assault. Upon investigation, it was determined that a male subject had threw a metal cup that struck his daughter in the head. The male was arrested for Physical Assault of a Child and Disorderly Conduct.