Report: Caledonia dog owner didn't realize dog had been sprayed by skunk because COVID took their sense of smell

From June 15-21, Caledonia Police Department officers reported responding to to 484 calls for service, 14 accidents, conducted 100 traffic stops and made 1 OWI arrest.
What follows is the CPD weekly roundup for June 15-21:
June 15 — Officers responded to Harvest Lane for a possible animal mistreatment. The complainant stated that they thought the neighbor had maced their dog. Upon arrival, the responding officer could immediately smell that a skunk had sprayed recently. The complainant had not yet gained their sense of smell back from having COVID, so could not detect the skunk odor.
(According to a January 2021 report in the journal Nature, studies showed some level of smell loss occurring in as few as 41% and as many as 96% of people with COVID-19, although approximately 72% reported having their sense of smell back within a month.)
June 17 — Officers responded for a fraud complaint where a female caller posed as the victim’s granddaughter and stated that she had been in an accident and arrested. The victim was instructed to contact a male subject that told the victim to withdraw money to get their granddaughter out of jail. The victim then withdrew money from their bank account and sent it per the male subject’s instructions. Investigation continuing.
June 17 — Officers conducted a traffic stop on Douglas Ave at Johnson Ave for a speed violation of 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. The subject smelled of intoxicants, had glassy eyes and slurred speech. The subject did one of the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and refused the others. The subject resisted arrest and was uncooperative with officers. A warrant was secured for a legal blood draw. The subject continued to resist officers during the OWI process. The subject was cited for speeding, arrested for OWI (second offense) and several other charges as well as a probation hold and transported to jail.
June 19 — Officers responded to a local campground for an assault. Upon investigation, it was determined that a male subject had threw a metal cup that struck his daughter in the head. The male was arrested for Physical Assault of a Child and Disorderly Conduct.
June 21 — Officers responded to 5½ Mile Road and Charles Street for a hit-and-run accident. The suspect vehicle struck the other vehicle, then left the scene. The operator of the vehicle that was struck followed the suspect vehicle, witnessed it lose control, strike a mailbox, and enter a ditch. The operator of the suspect vehicle stated they were afraid to stop because they did not have a license. The operator was arrested for Hit and Run Attended Vehicle, Operating After Revocation, and cited for Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control.
— Caledonia Police Department