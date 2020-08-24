Rep. Neubauer ‘joining people in the street;' Wanggaard says ‘let law and reason … guide next step’

Following the shooting of Jacob Blake Sunday evening by a Kenosha police officer, Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, put out a statement saying she supports the right to protest in Kenosha and “will be joining people in the streets.”
“Continued police violence against Black people is a symptom of the systemic racism and white supremacy deeply embedded in our country’s past and present. Leaders at every level — federal, state, local — cannot continue to stand by," Neubauer said.
Meanwhile, State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, decried the violent protests and said, “everyone should take a deep breath … We must let law and reason, not emotion, guide the next steps.”
Wanggaard also called out Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who put out a release Sunday night saying, “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”
He went on to compare the shooting to the death of George Floyd.
“We stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites,” Evers said.
In Wanggaard’s statement, he said, "I am extremely shocked by the content of Governor Evers’ statement last night. The best leaders attempt to diffuse situations, not escalate them. Evers’ statement was irresponsible and inflammatory. He jumped to conclusions without first having all the facts. At a time when stereotyping situations is especially risky, Evers stereotyped every police interaction with people of color - harming both."
Wanggaard added, “Although the video that is publicly available at this time provides a picture of the incident, it is also important to remember that there is a great deal that cannot be seen, and many witnesses who saw the events leading up to and during the event from different perspectives. That is why there should be, and will be, a thorough, independent investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice into the shooting of Mr. Blake. If the independent investigation shows the shooting to be unjustified, people will be held accountable.”
Similarly, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, who represents Racine and Kenosha counties, released a statement denouncing the violence following the police shooting.
“We need the Wisconsin Department of Justice to conduct a thorough, independent, exhaustive investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. We must support each other and our Kenosha community, and we cannot allow violence and destruction,” Steil said.
