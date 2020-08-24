Rep. Neubauer ‘joining people in the street;' Wanggaard says ‘let law and reason … guide next step’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following the shooting of Jacob Blake Sunday evening by a Kenosha police officer, Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, put out a statement saying she supports the right to protest in Kenosha and “will be joining people in the streets.”

“Continued police violence against Black people is a symptom of the systemic racism and white supremacy deeply embedded in our country’s past and present. Leaders at every level — federal, state, local — cannot continue to stand by," Neubauer said.

Meanwhile, State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, decried the violent protests and said, “everyone should take a deep breath … We must let law and reason, not emotion, guide the next steps.”

Wanggaard also called out Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who put out a release Sunday night saying, “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

He went on to compare the shooting to the death of George Floyd.

“We stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites,” Evers said.