Regular customer at Burlington gas station accused of swinging knife, stealing money from register

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been charged for a reported Feb. 19 armed robbery at Express Gas Station.
Brad J. Thibedeau, 50, of the 300 block of N. Kendrick Ave., was charged with a felony count of armed robbery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Feb. 19, an investigator was sent to an armed robbery at Express Gas Station, 364 Milwaukee Ave.
Upon arrival, the investigator spoke with a victim who said he was working when a man came in, pulled out a knife, almost stabbed him and pushed him back toward the cash register. The man then removed around $400 from the cash register. The victim said the man was a regular and usually buys Pall Mal or Maverick cigarettes and sometimes Ice House beer.
The owner of the store said that the man cashes checks all the time. The checks provided a phone number and the name Brad. The owner said Brad lived near the old tower and had a Saturn car.
Thibedeau was then developed as a suspect. Phone contact was made with Thibedeau and he was asked to come to the police department; he agreed to come but then never showed up. Later, however, he was taken into custody.
Thibedeau was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 15
Today's mugshots: April 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Brad J Thibedeau
Brad J Thibedeau, 300 block of North Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, armed robbery.
Lynette Chinchar
Lynette Chinchar, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Daryl L Ellis
Daryl L Ellis, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
Anthony D Lewis
Anthony D Lewis, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Drew J Foxcroft
Drew J Foxcroft, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of paraphernalia.
Jennifer L Graff
Jennifer L Graff, Presque Isle, Wisconsin, child neglect resulting in bodily harm.
Brytton D Hurd
Brytton D Hurd, 3000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC.
DeQuan L Jordan Jr.
DeQuan L Jordan Jr., 1200 block of English Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.