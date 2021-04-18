Regular customer at Burlington gas station accused of swinging knife, stealing money from register

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been charged for a reported Feb. 19 armed robbery at Express Gas Station.

Brad J. Thibedeau, 50, of the 300 block of N. Kendrick Ave., was charged with a felony count of armed robbery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Feb. 19, an investigator was sent to an armed robbery at Express Gas Station, 364 Milwaukee Ave.

Upon arrival, the investigator spoke with a victim who said he was working when a man came in, pulled out a knife, almost stabbed him and pushed him back toward the cash register. The man then removed around $400 from the cash register. The victim said the man was a regular and usually buys Pall Mal or Maverick cigarettes and sometimes Ice House beer.

The owner of the store said that the man cashes checks all the time. The checks provided a phone number and the name Brad. The owner said Brad lived near the old tower and had a Saturn car.

Thibedeau was then developed as a suspect. Phone contact was made with Thibedeau and he was asked to come to the police department; he agreed to come but then never showed up. Later, however, he was taken into custody.