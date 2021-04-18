 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regular customer at Burlington gas station accused of swinging knife, stealing money from register
0 comments
topical

Regular customer at Burlington gas station accused of swinging knife, stealing money from register

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Express Gas Station, 364 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington

Express Gas Station, 364 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington

 Via Google Maps

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been charged for a reported Feb. 19 armed robbery at Express Gas Station.

Major Airlines to Likely Reject CDC’s Middle-Seat Blocking Guidance. On April 14, the CDC released a study that reignited the controversy surrounding middle-seat blocking on airplanes. The study found that keeping middle seats vacant reduced exposure to “viable” COVID-19 particles by up to 57 percent. . Physical distancing of airplane passengers, including through policies such as middle seat vacancy, could provide additional reductions in risk for exposure to SARS-CoV-2 on aircraft, CDC, via statement. In the United States, Delta Air Lines is the only carrier still blocking economy middle seats, although they are set to stop doing so on May 1. . Other major airlines, including American Airlines, United Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines no longer practice seat blocking. . When asked why, they deferred to Airlines for America, a trade association that represents major airlines in North America. In a statement to 'Insider,' Airlines for America stressed that aircrafts had a “very low” risk of exposure, essentially reaffirming their belief that seat blocking is unnecessary. . Multiple scientific studies confirm that the layers of protection significantly reduce risk, and research continues to demonstrate that the risk of transmission onboard aircraft is very low, Airlines for America, to 'Insider'

Brad J. Thibedeau, 50, of the 300 block of N. Kendrick Ave., was charged with a felony count of armed robbery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Feb. 19, an investigator was sent to an armed robbery at Express Gas Station, 364 Milwaukee Ave.

Brad Thibedeau

Thibedeau

Upon arrival, the investigator spoke with a victim who said he was working when a man came in, pulled out a knife, almost stabbed him and pushed him back toward the cash register. The man then removed around $400 from the cash register. The victim said the man was a regular and usually buys Pall Mal or Maverick cigarettes and sometimes Ice House beer.

The owner of the store said that the man cashes checks all the time. The checks provided a phone number and the name Brad. The owner said Brad lived near the old tower and had a Saturn car.

Thibedeau was then developed as a suspect. Phone contact was made with Thibedeau and he was asked to come to the police department; he agreed to come but then never showed up. Later, however, he was taken into custody.

Thibedeau was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Authorities investigate Kenosha County tavern shooting that left 3 dead

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News