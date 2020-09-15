Registered sex offender allegedly found with more than 7,000 images of child pornography

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — A registered sex offender was reportedly found with more than 7,000 images of child pornography on multiple hard drives and a USB, prosecutors contend.

Justin E. Klein, 37, from Oshkosh, is charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography in connection to the investigation.

Court records indicate that Klein has previously been convicted of possessing child pornography on July 18, 2002 and July 17 of this year.

According to a criminal complaint:

Last October, an investigator from the Burlington Police Department became involved in an investigation into registered sex offender Klein's possession of electronic items in violation of his sex offender rules. The investigator was present at Klein's residence on Chestnut Street in Burlington on Oct. 22 when the state Department of Corrections agents seized two laptops, nine portable storage devices, a PlayStation 4 and a slider phone. The investigator later took possession of the seized items, drafted a warrant for their analysis and submitted the items to the Division of Criminal Investigation for forensic analysis.