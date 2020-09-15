Registered sex offender allegedly found with more than 7,000 images of child pornography

BURLINGTON — A registered sex offender was reportedly found with more than 7,000 images of child pornography on multiple hard drives and a USB, prosecutors contend.
Justin E. Klein, 37, from Oshkosh, is charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography in connection to the investigation.
Court records indicate that Klein has previously been convicted of possessing child pornography on July 18, 2002 and July 17 of this year.
According to a criminal complaint:
Last October, an investigator from the Burlington Police Department became involved in an investigation into registered sex offender Klein's possession of electronic items in violation of his sex offender rules. The investigator was present at Klein's residence on Chestnut Street in Burlington on Oct. 22 when the state Department of Corrections agents seized two laptops, nine portable storage devices, a PlayStation 4 and a slider phone. The investigator later took possession of the seized items, drafted a warrant for their analysis and submitted the items to the Division of Criminal Investigation for forensic analysis.
The investigator reported on April 19 that images of child pornography were located on one laptop and one USB. Three portable storage devices and one laptop were encrypted to such a degree that they could not be analyzed.
The forensic analyst determined the laptop had three hard drives which contained 3,008 category 1 child abuse materials, 2,215 category 2 child exploitative images, one CGI/animation image and 127,778 uncategorized images. The following search terms were found on the laptop: loli (the sexual portrayal of young girls), pedo, 8 year-old and 10 year-old.
The forensic analyst determined the USB had 621 category 1 child abuse materials, 1,491 category two child exploitative images and 325,311 uncategorized images.
Klein was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday with the condition that he is not allowed to use the internet.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon at the Racine County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dontrell D King
Dontrell D King, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of narcotic drugs.
Justin E Klein
Justin E Klein, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, possession of child pornography.
Daniel A Mendoza
Daniel A Mendoza, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Trevor L Rogers
Trevor L Rogers, Conroe, Texas, battery by prisoners, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Justin S Wood
Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Christopher M Tuttle
Christopher M Tuttle, 6300 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property.
Luke J Kelly
Luke J Kelly, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.