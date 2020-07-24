Reckless driving at Quarry Lake Park leads to felony drug charges

MOUNT PLEASANT — Reckless driving at Quarry Lake Park led to drug charges for a Mount Pleasant man. He allegedly had over 320 grams of marijuana on him and claimed he wanted to "be lit."
Roshon D. Peterson, 21, of the 2100 block of Pritchard Drive, was charged with a felon count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200-1,000 grams, with a possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park enhancer, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer heard the sounds of an engine revving and tires squealing in the lower parking lot adjacent to the Quarry Lake Park Oasis Center.
The officer observed a black Jeep driving recklessly through the parking lot, fish tailing and appeared the vehicle almost lost control while spinning sideways.
The officer observed that the vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed toward the exit of the park. There were numerous people at the park, including children, who were walking in close proximity to the recklessly driven Jeep.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver pulled over. The driver was identified as Peterson and later told the officer that he was just trying to show off and "be lit."
While speaking with Peterson, the officer detected a strong odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed three plastic bags containing large amounts of a green leafy substance and nine THC vape cartridges. A total of 326.7 grams of marijuana was seized at the traffic stop.
As of Thursday morning, Peterson remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Damien D Bell
Damien D Bell, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer.
Michael Hawkins
Michael Hawkins, 2000 block of Mead Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Roshon D Peterson
Roshon D Peterson, 3100 block of Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Hanif L Smith
Hanif L Smith, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife.
Kwantrell C Williams
Kwantrell C Williams, Zion, Illinois, possession of burglarious tools, felony bail jumping, felony theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000), felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Andrew P Ladwig
Andrew P Ladwig, 1900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, animals (intentional abandonment), negligently provide improper animal shelter sanitation standards, providing proper drink to confined animals.
Keno K Lockridge
Keno K Lockridge, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michaela L Winston
Michaela L Winston, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James P Saar
James P Saar, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), felony bail jumping, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.