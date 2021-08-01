Ready for re-entry: Ellsworth Correctional Center prepares incarcerated women to return to community

DOVER — In a few weeks, Amanda Ramirez will be released from the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center after being incarcerated for five years.
Ramirez has been utilizing the correctional center’s newly established job center for the past week after completing a CNC training program with Gateway Technical College.
Get full access to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com for one year at this special rate.
“Being able to have this opportunity to look for jobs is going to be a big help for me in the long run,” said Ramirez. “Right now, I’m looking for machine operating jobs.”
Ramirez is just one of hundreds of incarcerated individuals to have accessed the job centers, created in a partnership between the Department of Workforce Development and the Department of Corrections.
The job center at Ellsworth is the fifth that the DWD and DOC have opened in state correctional facilities in recent years, with the two departments planning to open five more centers by the end of the year.
“I didn’t start the initiative here; the previous superintendent had started the process,” said Department of Corrections Superintendent Tami Staehler. “I’m just glad I’ve been able to get it to the point where it is up and running.”
April opening
The Ellsworth job center has been helping women seek employment since it opened in April.
The center operates under a small, but dedicated staff of three. Two of them are security sergeants that work directly with the women by setting up their workforce accounts and administering training sessions.
Training sessions consist of learning how to navigate the workforce website, creating and refining résumés, mock interviews, searching for jobs on the portal and sending out applications.
“I think they made it very easy,” Ramirez said of the workforce website. “It doesn’t even take common sense to work, you just search for the jobs you want and apply.”
While incarcerated, the women also have had opportunities to receive training and certifications through the DOC and DWD educational resources that could support them when applying to jobs.
These certifications include industrial and auto maintenance, cosmetology, baking, construction, horticulture and more.
“We know the best antidote to recidivism is a stable, well-paying, family-supporting wage type of job,” said Amy Pechacek, secretary of the Department of Workforce Development. “And these are real transferable skills that once individuals are released, they can be immediately placed in current employment.”
Job seekers and employers
One hurdle job centers have to overcome is getting local employers on board with hiring formerly incarcerated individuals.
“Not all employers are open to that concept,” said Pechacek. “However, we overcome that barrier immediately while individuals in our care are connecting with these employers. That’s the biggest hurdle.”
Pechacek stressed these job centers are not only for job seekers, but for employers as well. The DOC and DWD have been hearing of worker shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the workplace.
Aside from its work with the Department of Corrections, the Department of Workforce Development has been trying to ensure veterans and disabled individuals are being sought out by employers.
“We’re educating our employers about some of these alternative talent pools that they may have shied away from before,” said Pechachek.
Moving forward
DOC Superintendent Staehler wants to see the Ellsworth job center, and others across the state, expand in the next year.
“I want to have individuals out in the community, going to career events or other locations to look for jobs,” she said. “For any employers in the surrounding areas, maybe we can take an individual to get an interview in person compared to virtual and over the phone.”
For Ramirez, entering the job center and applying for jobs was a fear of hers, one she has since overcome.
“This has been one of my hardest obstacles I’ve had to face,” said Ramirez. “But because I have this opportunity, I’m a little bit more confident.”