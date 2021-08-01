Ready for re-entry: Ellsworth Correctional Center prepares incarcerated women to return to community

“Not all employers are open to that concept,” said Pechacek. “However, we overcome that barrier immediately while individuals in our care are connecting with these employers. That’s the biggest hurdle.”

Pechacek stressed these job centers are not only for job seekers, but for employers as well. The DOC and DWD have been hearing of worker shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the workplace.

Aside from its work with the Department of Corrections, the Department of Workforce Development has been trying to ensure veterans and disabled individuals are being sought out by employers.

“We’re educating our employers about some of these alternative talent pools that they may have shied away from before,” said Pechachek.

Moving forward

DOC Superintendent Staehler wants to see the Ellsworth job center, and others across the state, expand in the next year.

“I want to have individuals out in the community, going to career events or other locations to look for jobs,” she said. “For any employers in the surrounding areas, maybe we can take an individual to get an interview in person compared to virtual and over the phone.”