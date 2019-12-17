You are the owner of this article.
Read the federal lawsuit filed by Ty' Rese West's family against Mount Pleasant, Sgt. Eric Giese
The family of Ty' Rese West filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against the Village of Mount Pleasant and Sgt. Eric Giese, alleging that Giese acted with excessive force when he fatally shot West on June 15.

The Racine County District Attorney's Office concluded in September that Giese had acted in self-defense and should not face charges. He was reinstated to the Mount Pleasant Police Department soon after.

Download PDF CLICK HERE to read the full lawsuit, filed Tuesday in United States District Court: Eastern District of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Division.
