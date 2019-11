On Friday, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced the identify of the woman known as "Jane Doe" for 20 years in Racine County.

Her name was Peggy Lynn Johnson. And Linda Sue LaRoche has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with her death.

The full criminal complaint can be found here:

