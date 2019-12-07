READ HERE: District Attorney's report of fatal Aug. 18 officer-involved shooting

The Racine County District Attorney's Office on Friday released its decision that a Caledonia Police officer had acted in self-defense in the Aug. 18 fatal officer-involved shooting of Jared Roy Nelson.

In addition to information resulting from the Racine Police Department's investigation of the incident and the laws surrounding it, the document includes multiple photographs from the home Nelson had been allegedly squatting in, the meat cleaver he allegedly used to attack Officer David Baird, and the head injury Baird sustained.