RCSO reports drug bust with one arrest

Alexjandro Medina recovery

These items were reported recovered from the home of Alexjandro Medina on Byrd Avenue in Racine Friday.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T team, along with agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, reported executing a search warrant on Byrd Avenue in the City of Racine Friday at approximately 6 a.m.

Alexjandro Medina

Medina

The suspect, Alexjandro Medina, is accused of being involved in the sale of cocaine. Medina is currently out on bond for disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the RCSO said.

Inside the home, the RCSO reported finding:

69.7 grams of cocaine.190.3 grams (about two-fifths of a pound) of marijuana.A .38 special revolver.Two 9mm semi-automatic handgunsAmmunitionDigital scalesPackaging material$706 in cash

The Racine County Human Services Department was contacted under the drug endangering children protocol when two young children were found to be living in the residence.

Medina, a 42-year-old resident of Racine County, was arrested and transported to Racine County Jail for the following charges:

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, more than 40 gramsPossession of marijuana with intent to deliverKeeper of a drug place as a repeat drug offenderThree counts of possession of a firearm by a felonPossession with intent to deliver while armedTwo counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety

