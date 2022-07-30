RCSO reports drug bust with one arrest

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T team, along with agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, reported executing a search warrant on Byrd Avenue in the City of Racine Friday at approximately 6 a.m.

The suspect, Alexjandro Medina, is accused of being involved in the sale of cocaine. Medina is currently out on bond for disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the RCSO said.

Inside the home, the RCSO reported finding:

69.7 grams of cocaine.190.3 grams (about two-fifths of a pound) of marijuana.A .38 special revolver.Two 9mm semi-automatic handgunsAmmunitionDigital scalesPackaging material$706 in cash

The Racine County Human Services Department was contacted under the drug endangering children protocol when two young children were found to be living in the residence.

Medina, a 42-year-old resident of Racine County, was arrested and transported to Racine County Jail for the following charges:

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, more than 40 gramsPossession of marijuana with intent to deliverKeeper of a drug place as a repeat drug offenderThree counts of possession of a firearm by a felonPossession with intent to deliver while armedTwo counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety