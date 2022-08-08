RCSO: Oak Creek woman arrested for 7th OWI; had several bottles and boxes of wine in car

CALEDONIA — An Oak Creek woman was reportedly arrested Sunday evening on Interstate 94 for her seventh offense of suspected operating while intoxicated.

A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a blue Dodge Challenger traveling north on Interstate 94 passing Highway K on Sunday just before 5 p.m. The vehicle appeared to be speeding up and slowing down "without reason," a release from the RCSO said.

The vehicle veered across the interstate and over to the shoulder. The operator, later identified as Jennifer Kutzner, 39, of Oak Creek, failed to signal for a lane change, repeatedly crossed over the fog line and was driving on the rumble strips. She again crossed the fog line, driving almost completely on the shoulder.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop on I-94, south of Highway G, in the Franksville area of Caledonia, and Kutzner did not stop for almost 0.2 miles.

The vehicle did not stop until it reached the top of the Highway G off ramp, partially in traffic. Upon contact, the deputy identified signs of impairment such as "very constricted" pupils, glassy eyes and slurred speech, according to a criminal complaint.

The deputy asked Kutzner how much she had to drink, and she did not reply. Kutzner refused to submit to any field sobriety testing and was taken into custody for her seventh offense of suspected operating while intoxicated.

In plain view on the passenger side floorboard was a 4-pack of miniature wine bottles. A search of the vehicle revealed two large wine boxes that were nearly empty. Other open small wine bottles were found around the driver’s seat, the release said.

It was evident Kutzner was consuming intoxicants while driving, officials said. The vehicle was later towed from the scene.

At the hospital, Kutzner again refused to submit to an evidentiary blood draw. A warrant was obtained where Kutzner continued to refuse a blood draw. Deputies had to physically restrain her as she was trying to pull away and prevent the blood draw.

A blood sample was eventually collected, but results are still pending.

Kutzner was transported to the Racine County Jail and was later charged with operating while intoxicated seventh offense and resisting law enforcement. Kutzner's initial court appearance was Monday at 1:30 p.m., online court records show.