RCSO: Muskego man dies after being shot at by investigator, injuring self, attacking 2 people with 'huge brick'

DOVER — A Muskego man died after seriously injuring two others with bricks and injuring himself, crashing a pickup truck into a squad car, and being shot at by a deputy in western Racine County Friday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the RCSO:

Officers responded just after 10 a.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Britton Road in the Town of Dover.

The first officer on scene, an RCSO investigator, "observed evidence of a violent assault, including 10-pound landscaping bricks." Two people were hospitalized for serious injuries.

The suspect — identified as Bradley W. Kubisiak, a 32-year-old male from Muskego who has a lengthy and violent criminal history — was seen in a pickup truck.

The investigator drew his firearm and gave orders to the suspect, which the suspect ignored.

"Next," according to the RCSO, "Kubisiak stopped the pickup truck, placed the pickup truck in reverse and accelerated rapidly toward the investigator. Fearing for his life, the investigator discharged his firearm at Kubisiak in the pick-up truck. In response, Kubisiak placed the pick-up truck into drive, drove down the driveway, smashed into the squad car, and fled northbound on Britton Road."

Kubisiak was found soon after near "walking in-and-out of (a) pole barn" less than two miles north on the 22000 block of Washington Avenue. A SWAT team responded.

Inside the pole barn, "Kubisiak then armed himself with a knife and intentionally injured himself by slashing his wrists and throat. The SWAT operators took the suspect into custody and immediately provided emergency medical care."

The RCSO later confirmed to WTMJ-TV (TMJ4) that Kubisiak died.

The investigator who initially responded was identified as a 20-year-veteran of the RCSO who has served as a dispatcher and deputy, and is also a U.S. Army veteran.

In a statement, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement: “It is unfortunate that Kubisiak violently attacked the victims with a huge brick, but I am proud the investigator quickly responded and ended the potentially deadly confrontation. While I have requested the Kenosha Sheriff’s Office to investigate the officer-involved shooting, all of the preliminary facts indicate that the investigator was justified in discharging his firearm. I am proud of the Sheriff’s deputies who quickly located Kubisiak and contained him within the pole barn, ensuring the public was not in danger. Lastly, the SWAT operators used appropriate tactics when they confronted Kubisiak, and he chose to take his own life. I commend the quick and decisive actions of the investigator and the coordinated responses of the first arriving deputies and SWAT operators.”

