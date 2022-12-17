 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

RCSO: Muskego man dies after being shot at by investigator, injuring self, attacking 2 people with 'huge brick'

  • 0

DOVER — A Muskego man died after seriously injuring two others with bricks and injuring himself, crashing a pickup truck into a squad car, and being shot at by a deputy in western Racine County Friday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the RCSO:

Officers responded just after 10 a.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Britton Road in the Town of Dover.

The first officer on scene, an RCSO investigator, "observed evidence of a violent assault, including 10-pound landscaping bricks." Two people were hospitalized for serious injuries.

The suspect — identified as Bradley W. Kubisiak, a 32-year-old male from Muskego who has a lengthy and violent criminal history — was seen in a pickup truck.

The investigator drew his firearm and gave orders to the suspect, which the suspect ignored.

People are also reading…

"Next," according to the RCSO, "Kubisiak stopped the pickup truck, placed the pickup truck in reverse and accelerated rapidly toward the investigator. Fearing for his life, the investigator discharged his firearm at Kubisiak in the pick-up truck. In response, Kubisiak placed the pick-up truck into drive, drove down the driveway, smashed into the squad car, and fled northbound on Britton Road."

Kubisiak was found soon after near "walking in-and-out of (a) pole barn" less than two miles north on the 22000 block of Washington Avenue. A SWAT team responded.

Inside the pole barn, "Kubisiak then armed himself with a knife and intentionally injured himself by slashing his wrists and throat. The SWAT operators took the suspect into custody and immediately provided emergency medical care."

The RCSO later confirmed to WTMJ-TV (TMJ4) that Kubisiak died.

The investigator who initially responded was identified as a 20-year-veteran of the RCSO who has served as a dispatcher and deputy, and is also a U.S. Army veteran.

In a statement, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement: “It is unfortunate that Kubisiak violently attacked the victims with a huge brick, but I am proud the investigator quickly responded and ended the potentially deadly confrontation. While I have requested the Kenosha Sheriff’s Office to investigate the officer-involved shooting, all of the preliminary facts indicate that the investigator was justified in discharging his firearm. I am proud of the Sheriff’s deputies who quickly located Kubisiak and contained him within the pole barn, ensuring the public was not in danger. Lastly, the SWAT operators used appropriate tactics when they confronted Kubisiak, and he chose to take his own life. I commend the quick and decisive actions of the investigator and the coordinated responses of the first arriving deputies and SWAT operators.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

20-year-old killed in suspected OWI crash

20-year-old killed in suspected OWI crash

The deceased has been identified as Johanna Pascoe. A suspected inebriated driver from Illinois is accused of having crossed the centerline and crashed into Pascoe's car on Douglas Avenue Monday morning.

Racine County squad car involved in crash in Caledonia

Racine County squad car involved in crash in Caledonia

The crash occurred when "a southbound vehicle ... failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign," according to the Caledonia Police Department. The driver of the southbound vehicle was cited for failure to yield right of way from a stop sign, police said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Joseph A. Todaro, the Buffalo mob and WNY newspapers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News