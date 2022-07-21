RCSO: Drunk driving crash sends driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

TOWN OF NORWAY — A reported collision Wednesday night that allegedly involved a drunk driver hitting a box truck sent the drunk driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The drunk driver had five prior convictions for operating while intoxicated, and Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be submitting charges for a sixth OWI, the RCSO announced in a news release.
On Wednesday at 11:09 p.m., RCSO deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 36 and South Wind Lake Road in the Town of Norway.
Upon arrival, deputies reported that they saw a white box truck on the shoulder of Highway 36 with driver's side damage and a silver Toyota Tacoma in the ditch with damage to its front and passenger sides.
The initial investigation indicated the Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on South Wind Lake Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 36. The Toyota Tacoma drove into the side of the box truck, ricocheted off the truck, traveled eastbound over the median and came to rest in the ditch along northbound Highway 36.
People are also reading…
The operator of the box truck, a 45-year-old man from Milwaukee, was not injured. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, a 46-year-old man of Eagle in Waukesha County, was seriously injured and unconscious.
When smoke started to spread from the engine compartment, deputies removed the man from the Toyota Tacoma.
Deputies and Waterford Rescue personnel provided initial medical care to the man, and rescue transported him to Froedtert Hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene and determined that speed and alcohol contributed to the collision, the release said.
The deputies drafted a search warrant, had the search warrant reviewed/signed by a judge and had medical staff at Froedtert Hospital conduct a legal blood draw.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 20, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John H. Richmond Jr.
John H. Richmond Jr., 3700 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Cynthia C. Granados
Cynthia C. Granados, 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Leticia S. Lehman
Leticia S. Lehman, 400 block of Emerson Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon).
Maquan D. McAllister
Maquan D. McAllister, 3500 block of Spring Street, Mount Pleasant, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Shane T. Lozano
Shane T. Lozano, 1600 block of Russet Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Erin M. Roy
Erin M. Roy, 5800 block of Cambridge Circle, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ashley G. Jackson
Ashley G. Jackson, 1300 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.