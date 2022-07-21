 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RCSO: Drunk driving crash sends driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

TOWN OF NORWAY — A reported collision Wednesday night that allegedly involved a drunk driver hitting a box truck sent the drunk driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The drunk driver had five prior convictions for operating while intoxicated, and Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be submitting charges for a sixth OWI, the RCSO announced in a news release.

On Wednesday at 11:09 p.m., RCSO deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 36 and South Wind Lake Road in the Town of Norway.

Upon arrival, deputies reported that they saw a white box truck on the shoulder of Highway 36 with driver's side damage and a silver Toyota Tacoma in the ditch with damage to its front and passenger sides.

The initial investigation indicated the Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on South Wind Lake Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 36. The Toyota Tacoma drove into the side of the box truck, ricocheted off the truck, traveled eastbound over the median and came to rest in the ditch along northbound Highway 36.

The operator of the box truck, a 45-year-old man from Milwaukee, was not injured. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, a 46-year-old man of Eagle in Waukesha County, was seriously injured and unconscious.

When smoke started to spread from the engine compartment, deputies removed the man from the Toyota Tacoma.

Deputies and Waterford Rescue personnel provided initial medical care to the man, and rescue transported him to Froedtert Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene and determined that speed and alcohol contributed to the collision, the release said.

The deputies drafted a search warrant, had the search warrant reviewed/signed by a judge and had medical staff at Froedtert Hospital conduct a legal blood draw.

