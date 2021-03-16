RCSO: Car flees deputies, driver later arrested

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the Taurus was seen by a caller exiting I-94 at Highway 20. A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy located the fleeing vehicle on Highway 20 as it passed under I-94 eastbound. The Ford Taurus fled northbound onto I-94 when deputies attempted a traffic stop. Deputies ended the pursuit immediately due to road conditions and speeds.

A short time later another motorist called the Communications Center and reported seeing the Taurus exiting I-94 at Highway K, traveling eastbound. A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy again located the vehicle as it was traveling on Highway K. An attempt was made to take the driver into custody at a local business. The lone driver was uncooperative as deputies attempted to take him into custody. While being ordered out and away from the vehicle, the driver began reaching back into the vehicle. A deputy deployed a taser conducted energy weapon towards the driver, at which time he was taken into custody without further incident. On the driver seat was a clear pipe with burnt residue on both ends. A piece of paper with .04 grams of marijuana was found as well.