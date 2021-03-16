 Skip to main content
RCSO: Car flees deputies, driver later arrested
RCSO: Car flees deputies, driver later arrested

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Communications Center received a call at 6:04 p.m. Monday that a Black Ford Taurus hit a pickup truck while traveling southbound on I-94 and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the Taurus was seen by a caller exiting I-94 at Highway 20. A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy located the fleeing vehicle on Highway 20 as it passed under I-94 eastbound. The Ford Taurus fled northbound onto I-94 when deputies attempted a traffic stop. Deputies ended the pursuit immediately due to road conditions and speeds.

A short time later another motorist called the Communications Center and reported seeing the Taurus exiting I-94 at Highway K, traveling eastbound. A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy again located the vehicle as it was traveling on Highway K. An attempt was made to take the driver into custody at a local business. The lone driver was uncooperative as deputies attempted to take him into custody. While being ordered out and away from the vehicle, the driver began reaching back into the vehicle. A deputy deployed a taser conducted energy weapon towards the driver, at which time he was taken into custody without further incident. On the driver seat was a clear pipe with burnt residue on both ends. A piece of paper with .04 grams of marijuana was found as well.

Michael Leibundgut, 40, of Milwaukee was arrested and held at the Racine County Jail on the following potential charges: Operating while intoxicated 4th offense, recklessly endangering safety, fleeing or eluding an officer, resisting or obstructing arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC. 

Leibundgut was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

