KENOSHA — A Raymond woman is being held on $5,000 bond for allegedly dragging a police officer with her car while he was trying to investigate her for drunken driving.
Laura J. Grisk, 60, of the 6900 block of Four Mile Road, was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, resisting police and operating without a license.
According to police, a Kenosha Police officer was talking to Grisk as she sat in her vehicle in the parking lot of Woodman’s grocery store, 7145 120th Ave., at 3:19 a.m. Tuesday after an employee called police about her SUV being parked overnight in a handicapped parking place.
When the officer approached the vehicle, Grisk was asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine running.
When he woke her, according to a criminal complaint, her speech was slurred and slow and she appeared to be impaired, with difficulty keeping her eyes open.
As the officer spoke to her, she rolled up her window. He opened the vehicle’s door and, according to the complaint, Grisk put the vehicle in reverse, pulled back about 10 feet, then pulled forward, then accelerated in reverse at a high rate of speed.
“I did not have enough time to react and was struck and dragged by the driver’s door of the vehicle for approximately 10 feet before I was able to jump clear,” the officer wrote, according to the complaint. The officer suffered an arm injury.
Drives onto Highway 50
The woman drove away east on Highway 50, followed by police, and was eventually stopped with the help of Pleasant Prairie Police at 94th Street and Highway 50. Police found a nearly empty bottle of Creme De Menthe on the passenger seat.
According to the complaint, police could not do a field sobriety test “due to the defendant’s inability to keep her eyes open” and “her inability to stand/walk.”
She told police she did not think she hit the officer in the parking lot “because I didn’t hear a thump,” according to the complaint.
The complaint states that the woman told police she had been drinking and that she was taking a number of prescription medications.
In court Wednesday, defense attorneys asked for a competency examination for Grisk. A competency hearing is scheduled for June 4.
