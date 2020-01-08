Raymond teen accused of repeated sexual assault at school, attempting to bribe victims

UNION GROVE — A Raymond teen was charged Wednesday with five counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, two counts of intimidation of a witness and two counts of disorderly conduct, all of which are misdemeanors, 10 days before his 18th birthday.
Sam Sergei Knuth, 17, of the 4500 block of 51st Street, has been accused of having “repeatedly touched” the “private area” of at least two different girls at Union Grove High School without their consent.
According to the criminal complaint:
The investigation into Knuth was sparked by one of the victims reporting the inappropriate touching to the school resource officer.
The school resource officer reported that the girls were “very afraid that reporting him” would “cause him to retaliate,” but they came forward because Knuth had ignored requests to stop.
A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy reported that the girls “were visibly upset” because of what Knuth allegedly had been doing.
After learning about the complaint, Knuth allegedly started harassing the girls he was accused of assaulting, calling them repeatedly. All of the calls were made after Knuth had posted bond, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon listening to a “very troubling” voicemail, one deputy reported that Knuth had instructed the girls to “drop the charges against him” after he had been arrested. Later, he allegedly offered one of the girls money to drop the charges, offered to pay for her therapy “if she needs it,” but then later said he “didn’t give a (expletive) if this gave her PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).”
In one call, Knuth allegedly said, “I’m big pissed!” according to the complaint. Later, he promised to have no contact with one of the girls for the rest of their lives if she dropped the charges.
As the victim told investigators about the calls, one of the girls said that she “instantly shut down” as a result of the Knuth’s alleged harassment, said that she “was scared for what he could do to her and what he had already done,” and that as she was recalling what happened she repeatedly asked if Knuth was “going to be in school with them today?”
During an initial hearing on Wednesday, a $500 cash bond was set for Knuth, he was placed on house arrest (with the only exceptions being to go to court or to go to medical and attorney appointments) with GPS monitoring, and has been ordered to have no contact with the victims.
A status conference has been scheduled for March 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
