Raymond teen accused of repeated sexual assault at school, attempting to bribe victims

UNION GROVE — A Raymond teen was charged Wednesday with five counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, two counts of intimidation of a witness and two counts of disorderly conduct, all of which are misdemeanors, 10 days before his 18th birthday.

Sam Sergei Knuth, 17, of the 4500 block of 51st Street, has been accused of having “repeatedly touched” the “private area” of at least two different girls at Union Grove High School without their consent.

According to the criminal complaint:

The investigation into Knuth was sparked by one of the victims reporting the inappropriate touching to the school resource officer.

The school resource officer reported that the girls were “very afraid that reporting him” would “cause him to retaliate,” but they came forward because Knuth had ignored requests to stop.

A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy reported that the girls “were visibly upset” because of what Knuth allegedly had been doing.

After learning about the complaint, Knuth allegedly started harassing the girls he was accused of assaulting, calling them repeatedly. All of the calls were made after Knuth had posted bond, according to the criminal complaint.

