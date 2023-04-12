UNION GROVE — A Raymond Middle School assistant wrestling coach has been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

Alejandro J. Guardiola Jr., 22, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and two counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the investigation began on April 5 in response to a complaint about inappropriate text messages between a 22-year-old man and a 14-year-old.

According to the criminal complaint, the child told the investigator that a wrestling coach at his school had been making him feel uncomfortable and identified the coach as Guardiola.

The complaint said the student described interactions with Guardiola, including Guardiola "holding his hand, touching him, hugging him, and kissing him on the head."

Investigators also said the child alleged Guardiola inappropriately touched him at a residence in Union Grove during the weekend of Regionals in March of 2023.

On April 7, the child spoke to the investigator again and said Guardiola sexually assaulted him a second time while he was sleeping that same weekend, according to the complaint.

The child's father reported to investigators that Guardiola is an assistant coach at Raymond Middle School in Franksville.

Guardiola was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Online court records show a preliminary hearing is set for April 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

If convicted, Guardiola could face more than 90 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing. The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with more information to call 262-886-2300.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 10, 2023 Today's mugshots: April 10 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Jamey L. Smalley Jamey L. Smalley, 1900 block of Prospect Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping. Avery B. Thomas Jr. Avery B. Thomas Jr., 6000 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon). Isaiah D. Macon Isaiah D. Macon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping. Deandre D. Anderson Deandre D. Anderson, 700 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer. Paul Q. Cassity Paul Q. Cassity, Homeless, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping. Michael A. Foster Michael A. Foster, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia. Alejandro J. Guardiola Jr. Alejandro J. Guardiola Jr., 1100 block of 8th Avenue, Union Grove, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children. Robert L. Martin Sr. Robert L. Martin Sr., 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Erick M. Quintero Erick M. Quintero, 900 block of West Lawn Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.