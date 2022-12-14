Rash of illegal car entries and one theft reported in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Police said that they have received at least five reports of vehicles being illegally entered, and one vehicle being stolen, between Monday and Tuesday in the area of North Green Bay and Three Mile roads in Caledonia.

In a public notice Tuesday, the Caledonia Police Department reminded residents to lock their car doors.

"Please remember to lock your car doors," the CPD said. "If you live in the area and left your car unlocked last night, please check to see if anything was taken from it. Please lock your vehicles. If you have exterior security cameras, please check your notifications to see if it caught any movement. Please lock your car doors if you leave it outside your residence at night."

Police are also looking for a stolen silver 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with a license plate beginning with ABF. It was taken from the 4300 block of North Green Bay Road.

In an update to the original notice containing information about the stolen Hyundai, a fourth "Please lock your cars" reminder was added.

19 photos from Shop with a Cop 2022