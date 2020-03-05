RAM affected by city cyberattack; email, internet not working

RACINE — Racine Art Museum and its Wustum Museum of Fine Arts campus have both been impacted by recent critical technology issues at the City of Racine. The museums' regular email and digital capabilities have been down since Jan. 31.

As has been reported, the City of Racine's technology was hacked by a cyberattack. Since the City is the museums' provider, RAM's usual technology is inaccessible, including email, internet, membership databases and other computer programs.

Exhibitions at both campuses are open and classes are running as scheduled. The Museum Stores at RAM and Wustum, as well as online at racineartmuseumstore.org, remain open as usual.

As always, RAM and Wustum never store credit card or other payment information in their records so there is no reason for its supporters to fear that any personal data has been compromised.

During the next few weeks, RAM may be contacted during regular business hours at 262-638-8300 or via email at racineartmuseum@gmail.com. Wustum may be reached at 262-636-9177 or via email at wustummuseum@gmail.com.