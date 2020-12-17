Racine's Task Force on Police Reform engaged well over 1,000 people. Was that enough?

RACINE — Payne and Frazier Consultants, a local firm, worked with the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform to facilitate engagement with the community in the task force's search for ways to improve policing practices in Racine.
Over a 90-day period, the Task Force held six virtual livestream meetings and distributed a community-wide police reform survey, in both English and Spanish, which generated 1,200 responses.
Mayor Cory Mason said at one meeting held over Zoom, more than 100 people attended who were then divided into smaller breakout sessions, in order to have conversations about people’s perceptions about policing.
Ultimately, 225 members of the community participated in the community conversations — in addition to the 1,200 who took the surveys.
Mason was happy with the level of engagement.
However, Alderman Henry Perez intimated that community engagement wasn't quote so good.
Perez noted that, in a community with 80,000 people, just 1,200 completed the survey.
“Is that a good goal?” Perez asked.
Mason responded: “I think it’s a huge success ... Generally, if you can get a couple of hundred to participate in a process, that’s pretty exciting.
The mayor pointed out that more than 1,400 people participated in the online surveys amid a pandemic.
“Look at the number of comments and diversity of comments made from people from all different backgrounds and across the political spectrum,” Mason added. “This was a robust and well-informed community conversation.”
Mason justified the monthslong process leading up to the series of recommendations presented Tuesday during a City Council meeting by reminding listeners of major events that took place throughout the summer of 2020, bookended by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and, closer to home, the civil unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake.
“We really needed to have this conversation,” Mason said. “I think every community in the country needed to have this conversation.”
“For so many, the state of racism in policing is exhausting,” Mason said. “This (review) has to be conducted if we really want to build on (Dr. Martin Luther) King’s idea of the beloved community … that would allow for some healing.”
Historically, King’s ideal of the beloved community was that change should come through love and nonviolence.
