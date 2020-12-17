Racine's Task Force on Police Reform engaged well over 1,000 people. Was that enough?

Mason responded: “I think it’s a huge success ... Generally, if you can get a couple of hundred to participate in a process, that’s pretty exciting.

The mayor pointed out that more than 1,400 people participated in the online surveys amid a pandemic.

“Look at the number of comments and diversity of comments made from people from all different backgrounds and across the political spectrum,” Mason added. “This was a robust and well-informed community conversation.”

Mason justified the monthslong process leading up to the series of recommendations presented Tuesday during a City Council meeting by reminding listeners of major events that took place throughout the summer of 2020, bookended by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and, closer to home, the civil unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“We really needed to have this conversation,” Mason said. “I think every community in the country needed to have this conversation.”