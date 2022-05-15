Racine's police chief asks for public's help to prevent gun violence after city's 6th homicide of 2022

Correction: This story initially misstated the number of homicides in Racine so far in 2022. The correct number is six.

RACINE — So far in 2022, Racine Police officers have recovered guns from children as young as 15, 14 and 12 years old, Police Chief Maurice Robinson said Sunday evening during a prayer vigil on Monument Square.

“We have too many handguns that are unsecured,” Robinson said. He pleaded for members of the community to secure firearms in their vehicles and in their homes, to “keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them,” particularly those who are underage.

“We pray for your help … All of us have the ability to touch one person, to let them know they are loved,” Robinson said.

The vigil began less than 16 hours after the city’s sixth homicide of the year, the killing of Terrance Blair, owner of Golden Chicken on 16th Street and operator of the Mr. Kool bar in Uptown.

The Racine Police Department on May 6 reported that there has been an increase in gun thefts from vehicles in the area. In a social media post, the RPD said “The Racine Police Department has been getting more than our fair share of thefts of firearms in unlocked vehicles. If you have a firearm, PLEASE DO NOT KEEP IT IN YOUR UNLOCKED VEHICLE. Those that do are part of the gun violence going on in our city. The Racine Police Department cannot curtail the gun violence going on without the help of our community. Please do not be a part of the problem.”

Angela Haney, community organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition, echoed the statements about how preventing violence doesn’t begin with traditional police work. “We need more mentors ... Less jails and prisons, and more community centers,” she said.

“Guns are the shortcuts to sorrow,” Rev. Danielle Lindstrom of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church said later.

Seventh homicide of 2022

The killing of Blair occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside of the Mr. Kool bar and High Riders Motorcycle Club on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue in Uptown Racine.

Blair’s wife — Yolonda “Yogi” Edwards, a community leader and owner of Yogi’s Pud’n — said she was trying to prevent a fight outside of Mr. Kool at bar hour when the shooting began, and that Blair ran up to her bleeding before he was taken away in an ambulance, dying soon after.

The Racine Police Department reported Sunday that one person is in custody related to the homicide. A 28-year-old woman was also shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Another vigil is planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, “to stand together for peace, and an end to the violence,” said Racine Interfaith Coalition co-President Linda Boyle.

