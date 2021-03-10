Racine's new police chief may be chosen Saturday | Here's how to take part in meet & greet with candidates

RACINE — The City of Racine has announced it will be hosting an online event to introduce the public to the final candidates for chief of police Saturday morning.

By the end of that day, soon-to-retire Police Chief Art Howell's replacement could be announced.

"Coffee with the Candidates: A Dialogue with the City of Racine Police Chief Finalists” will take place from 8:30-10 a.m. on Saturday. The event provides the City Council and members of the public an opportunity to hear from the two candidates.

Remaining in the running for the high-profile position are:

• Maurice Robinson, who is currently with the Cincinnati Police Department where he is the district one commander. He has been with the CPD since 2002. Robinson holds an Masters of Science in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.

