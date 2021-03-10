Racine's new police chief may be chosen Saturday | Here's how to take part in meet & greet with candidates

RACINE — The City of Racine has announced it will be hosting an online event to introduce the public to the final candidates for chief of police Saturday morning.
By the end of that day, soon-to-retire Police Chief Art Howell's replacement could be announced.
"Coffee with the Candidates: A Dialogue with the City of Racine Police Chief Finalists” will take place from 8:30-10 a.m. on Saturday. The event provides the City Council and members of the public an opportunity to hear from the two candidates.
Remaining in the running for the high-profile position are:
• Maurice Robinson, who is currently with the Cincinnati Police Department where he is the district one commander. He has been with the CPD since 2002. Robinson holds an Masters of Science in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.
• Alexander Ramirez, who is currently with the Milwaukee Police Department where he started in 1991 as a police officer. His last position was as inspector of police. Ramirez holds a Masters of Science in public service with a specialization in criminal justice administration.
Later that day, the Police and Fire Commission are expected to meet and make their final decision in closed session. However, if a vote is to be taken, it will be held in open session.
How to take part
To join “Coffee with the Candidates: A Dialogue with the City of Racine Police Chief Finalists,” community members must register to receive the meeting link via bit.ly/3qziuaX or zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Rx2JiqFoSVuLPHHkl0_jOA.
For those who don't want to be directly engaged in the dialogue, Saturday morning’s virtual event will also be streamed live on the City of Racine’s Facebook page.
Community members who would like to submit questions for possible consideration by the finalists at this event must submit those questions ahead of time. Questions for the candidates can be emailed to humanresources@cityofracine.org or residents can call the City’s Human Resources Department at 262-636-9175 to submit their question.
Due to time constraints, not all questions will be able to be asked of the finalists.