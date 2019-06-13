NASHVILLE — The death of a 22-year-old Racine man who was killed while working in a Nashville, Tenn., quarry appears to be accidental.
At 11 a.m. Monday, Nashville West Police Precinct officers were called to the quarry at Vulcan Materials Company, 5853 River Road, according to Nashville government officials.
The operator of a front end loader was putting sand into a ditch where Collin Sawasky of Racine was working when the heavy machinery slid into the ditch, pinning Sawasky against a concrete culvert. Sawaski died at the scene.
Sawasky had been hired as a subcontractor and was an apprentice electrician at Premier Power Professionals, 1914 Albert St. As of Thursday, Premier Power Professionals did not provide comment on Sawasky's death.
According to Sawasky's obituary that was posted on the Sturino Funeral Home website, Collin was a 2014 graduate of J.I. Case High School. In high school and during summer breaks, Sawasky worked at the Racine Country Club. During his senior year, Sawasky was employed at Modine with an engineering internship.
Sawasky was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 430 and the Wisconsin Car Enthusiast Club (WCEC). The obituary described Sawasky as a "true outdoorsman" who enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding ATVs, water skiing, jet skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling.
On Monday, Vulcan Materials Company released the following the statement regarding the incident:
"Today is a sad day for our extended family as a contractor employee was fatally injured this morning at our River Road quarry in west Nashville, Tennessee. Our thoughts and prayers are with the worker’s family and friends. There were no other injuries. We have launched an investigation and are coordinating with Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) officials who are on site for their investigation. We are thankful for the response by our local first responders."