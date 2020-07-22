Racine women allegedly assaulted civilian, spit on and bit officer

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly spat on and bit the fingers of an officer trying to arrest her, dislocating the officer’s ring and pinky finger.
Francis E. Arndt, 31, of the 2000 block of Layard Avenue, was charged with felony battery to a law enforcement officer; throw/discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker; misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint by the Racine Police Department:
On Friday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Shoop Street for a report of an assault. Upon arrival they spoke to a victim who said Arndt came to her residence looking for someone. When she told Arndt that the person wasn’t there, she became upset and scratched and bit her. Eventually the person Arndt was looking for arrived and broke up the incident.
Officers responded to Arndt’s residence. She admitted to scratching and biting the victim because the victim had lied to her. Arndt was allowed to put shoes on and asked to grab an item and was allowed to do so. She grabbed a pair of scissors and attempted to cut her own arm.
An officer knocked the scissors out of her hand and a second other officer tried to put her in handcuffs. She resisted and spat at the officer, hitting him in the neck. She was placed on a bed and the officer put his hand over her mouth to stop her from spitting again, at which time she bit his left ring and pinky fingers, slapped his face and pulled his radio.
The officer was examined at Ascension Hospital where an X-ray showed that his pinky finger was dislocated and he was advised to see an orthopedic surgeon.
A status conference is set for Aug. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marlan L Anderson
Marlan L Anderson, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics.
Francis E Arndt
Francis (aka Frances) E Arndt, 2000 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Richard Earl Butler Jr.
Richard (aka Daddy Rich) Earl Butler Jr., 6500 block of Cedarhedge Drive, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Gabriel A Carambot
Gabriel A Carambot, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, felony bail jumping.
James R Cole
James (aka Main) R Cole, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Mose C Cox
Mose (aka Cordell) C Cox, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (with a previous conviction), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Tabitha L Craft
Tabitha L Craft, 1300 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Dania L Curtis
Dania (Cadena) L Curtis, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a treatment facility).
Tia D Eggerson
Tia (aka Jonisha Brumfield) D Eggerson, 2500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
David G Foreman
David G Foreman, 6900 block of Surrey Lane, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 with resulting great bodily harm, incest.
Roger L Gardner Jr.
Roger L Gardner Jr., 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tasha M Jacobsen
Tasha M Jacobsen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Qursene NMI Jones
Qursene (aka JJ) NMI Jones, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Clint A Laycock
Clint A Laycock, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jasmine M Lee
Jasmine M Lee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to manufacture/deliver MDMA, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrin L Mack
Darrin (aka Blue) L Mack, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping.
Robert L McAlister
Robert L McAlister, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amber Marie Pfeiffer
Amber Marie Pfeiffer, 3500 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Daniel J Samplaski
Daniel J Samplaski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Ahmad H Smith
Ahmad H Smith, 800 block of Eighth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, fourth degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).
Brian V Smith
Brian (aka George Lawrence) V Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jakob R Wilhite
Jakob R Wilhite, 600 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child (filming).
Deleco M Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deleco M Williams, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Kei Nari M Wilson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kei Nari M Wilson, 1100 block of Main Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, misdemeanor bail jumping.
