Racine women allegedly assaulted civilian, spit on and bit officer

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly spat on and bit the fingers of an officer trying to arrest her, dislocating the officer’s ring and pinky finger.

Francis E. Arndt, 31, of the 2000 block of Layard Avenue, was charged with felony battery to a law enforcement officer; throw/discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker; misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint by the Racine Police Department:

On Friday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Shoop Street for a report of an assault. Upon arrival they spoke to a victim who said Arndt came to her residence looking for someone. When she told Arndt that the person wasn’t there, she became upset and scratched and bit her. Eventually the person Arndt was looking for arrived and broke up the incident.

Officers responded to Arndt’s residence. She admitted to scratching and biting the victim because the victim had lied to her. Arndt was allowed to put shoes on and asked to grab an item and was allowed to do so. She grabbed a pair of scissors and attempted to cut her own arm.