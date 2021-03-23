 Skip to main content
Racine woman's purse reportedly stolen after being followed home from Piggly Wiggly, threatened with a knife
RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly followed a woman home from a grocery store then held a knife to her neck and stole her purse on March 12 on Illinois Street in Racine. He later allegedly used her credit cards to make purchases at several stores.

Divine Rothschild

Rothschild

Divine J. Rothschild, 41, of the 5400 block of 61st Street, was charged with 10 felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain and a felony count of armed robbery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 12, officers were sent to the 800 block of Illinois Street for an armed robbery. 

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who said that she was shopping at Piggly Wiggly and noticed a silver car following her on the way home. When she got back and began unloading groceries, she saw a man standing in her driveway and pointed a knife at her. He tried to yank her purse away from her and held the knife to her neck. A witness came out and yelled at the man who fled with the purse and got into the silver car.

The victim said the purse had credit cards, identification and $40 in cash.

On March 14, an officer found the purse near 16th Street and Oakes Road. When it was returned, the woman said two credit cards and the cash were missing. The victim said that on March 12 one of her cards was used multiple times for purchases at a Walmart, an Illinois gas station, a Kwik Trip, a T-Mobile location and at a Foot Locker shoe store. An investigator reviewed surveillance video from all of the stores where the card was used and developed a suspect: Rothschild.

On March 17, officers were sent to 61st Street in Kenosha after discovering the car that was involved in the robbery. A search warrant was executed at Rothschild's house and the officers found multiple items that matched items purchased with the victim's credit card.

Rothschild was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

