Racine woman's purse reportedly stolen after being followed home from Piggly Wiggly, threatened with a knife

RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly followed a woman home from a grocery store then held a knife to her neck and stole her purse on March 12 on Illinois Street in Racine. He later allegedly used her credit cards to make purchases at several stores.

Divine J. Rothschild, 41, of the 5400 block of 61st Street, was charged with 10 felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain and a felony count of armed robbery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 12, officers were sent to the 800 block of Illinois Street for an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who said that she was shopping at Piggly Wiggly and noticed a silver car following her on the way home. When she got back and began unloading groceries, she saw a man standing in her driveway and pointed a knife at her. He tried to yank her purse away from her and held the knife to her neck. A witness came out and yelled at the man who fled with the purse and got into the silver car.

The victim said the purse had credit cards, identification and $40 in cash.