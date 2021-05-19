 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine woman who said she was HIV-positive allegedly flicked blood at officers
0 comments

Racine woman who said she was HIV-positive allegedly flicked blood at officers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman who said she was HIV positive is accused of flicking blood at officers.

Netanyahu: Military operation against Hamas will continue.

Ericka L.A. Bergevain, 34, of the 3900 block of Green Street, was charged with three felony counts of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the 3900 block of Green Street for a report of civil trouble. The officer wasn’t able to speak with anyone because none of the occupants would answer the door, but did notice Bergevain standing over someone and yelling at him.

Ericka Bergevain

Bergevain

Upon arriving at the house a second time, the officer was allowed into the house. The officers found the victim hiding in a closet with a damaged phone and he said that Bergevain broke it. Bergevain admitted to damaging the phone and was placed under arrest. She had a cut on her hand and was bleeding. She then threatened to flick her blood at officers and told them she was HIV-positive. She attempting to flick blood and then spit in one of the officer’s eyes.

Bergevain was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News