Racine woman who said she was HIV-positive allegedly flicked blood at officers

RACINE — A Racine woman who said she was HIV positive is accused of flicking blood at officers.

Ericka L.A. Bergevain, 34, of the 3900 block of Green Street, was charged with three felony counts of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the 3900 block of Green Street for a report of civil trouble. The officer wasn’t able to speak with anyone because none of the occupants would answer the door, but did notice Bergevain standing over someone and yelling at him.

Upon arriving at the house a second time, the officer was allowed into the house. The officers found the victim hiding in a closet with a damaged phone and he said that Bergevain broke it. Bergevain admitted to damaging the phone and was placed under arrest. She had a cut on her hand and was bleeding. She then threatened to flick her blood at officers and told them she was HIV-positive. She attempting to flick blood and then spit in one of the officer’s eyes.