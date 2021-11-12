 Skip to main content
Racine woman who allegedly stole a car accused of having drugs on her when she was arrested

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stole a car and, when she was arrested, had a crack pipe and pills on her.

Sara Meiller

Meiller

Sara M. Meiller, 34, of the 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, was charged with 10 felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 1000 block of Lathrop Ave. for a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said that Meiller stole her car. Three days earlier, Meiller came to her house while she was asleep, took the car keys and left. She said she spoke to Meiller on the phone and Meiller said she would return the car but she never did.

An officer found the car parked on the street on the east side of the Seeker Motel on Durand Avenue. Meiller was standing outside in front of one of the rooms. Upon a search of her, officers found a crack pipe and a bottle of prescription pills prescribed to someone else. The crack pipe had burnt ends, chore boy in the middle and white residue inside.

Meiller was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

