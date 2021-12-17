Racine woman sets dogs on men who broke into her garage; 1 man charged with stealing antique cap guns

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing antique cap guns and tools from a garage.

Jermaine Conner, 45, of the 2200 block of Ashland Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of burglary or a building or dwelling and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a burglary.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said she got a call from her neighbor who saw a flashlight on in her garage. She made her way to the back door when she saw two men exiting her garage with grocery bags full of items. She let her dog out and the two men fled. She said that multiple tools and six antique cap guns were stolen.

An officer conducted an area check for the suspects and found the two men walking down the sidewalk in the 1400 block of College Avenue. The two men saw the officer and ran away while dropping the grocery bag of items. One of the men, identified as Conner, was located and detained in the backyard of the 1400 block of Park Avenue.

Conner was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

