RACINE — The consequences of opioid addiction were highlighted Tuesday when a Racine woman was sentenced to prison after supplying a Mount Pleasant man with heroin who overdosed and was found dead on Christmas Eve 2015.
Julia R. Ruyter, 27, of the 1100 block of David Street, was sentenced to three years in prison and five years extended supervision by Racine County Court Commissioner Stephen Simanek on Tuesday.
“You did something that was so reckless that somebody lost their life,” Simanek said during the sentencing. ”Giving a heroin addict heroin is not purely an accident.”
Ruyter was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide, delivering drugs and manufacturing/delivering heroin, but charges were amended to second-degree reckless homicide and felony bail jumping. She faced up to 25 years in prison.
“I would just like to say sorry to the victim’s family,” Ruyter said. “I am very sorry to put all that stress and hurting on you guys. I am very sorry to my family as well.”
Mount Pleasant police and South Shore Fire Department paramedics were called on Dec. 24, 2015 to a residence for a report of a person unconscious or not breathing, according to the criminal complaint.
When they arrived, 26-year-old Zachary Melby was found dead, with a needle beside him on the floor. Melby's cause of death was determined to be “acute mixed ethanol and heroin toxicity.”
The final text message on Melby's phone was from Ruyter at 10:12 p.m. on Dec. 23. It said “be by you in ten.” Based on the continuous nature of the calls and messages, the officer concluded that Melby was going through opiate withdrawal and seeking heroin from Ruyter.
Ruyter later admitted to providing Melby with heroin. She told officers she felt bad after finding out about Melby's death, because “she knew she was the reason he died.”
Two family's perspectives
Family members from both Melby's and Ruyter's family spoke during the sentencing.
Melissa Zauner, Melby's sister, admitted that her brother struggled with addiction before his death, but said she and her family did everything they could to support him getting clean.
“He was human, he made mistakes in life, but he was always honest about them,” Zauner said.
Zauner also said she was angrier at the drug that killed her brother than she was at Ruyter, and said her family has mixed feelings about Ruyter's sentencing.
“Honestly, I feel bad for Ms. Ruyter. I can’t imagine having years of my life taken away from me. But there still is a part of me that feels there should be consequences,” Zauner said, “consequences so this sets an example to everyone else out there that it is not okay to deal drugs.”
Ruyter's stepfather, Don Anderson, described his step daughter as a good mother to her 5-year-old son and a hard worker who went to rehab and turned her life around. He asked the court to consider a probation sentence.
“There is no societal value in incarcerating her,” Anderson said.
Differing recommendations
Assistant District Attorney Dirk Jensen asked the court to consider a sentence of five to seven years in prison, followed by seven years extended supervision.
Jensen pointed out that although Ruyter has many positive attributes, she tested positive for cocaine while out on bond and refused to tell police who the heroin supplier was, which he said meant she may be either protecting a future source or more involved than she admits.
“I think her role is beyond an addict helping another addict. That’s not what the facts here reveal,” Jensen said.
Katie Gutowski, one of Ruyter's attorneys, pointed to Ruyter's lack of a criminal record, her willingness to cooperate with police and admit her involvement, good employment history and supportive family as things to consider in sentencing.
“I think that the night she chose to do this, it was beyond her comprehension that he would pass away,” Gutowski said. “This is certainly not a case in which she intended him to die or wanted him to die or meant for him to die.”
The defense asked for a two-year prison sentence, followed by an undetermined amount of extended supervision.
Simanek ultimately decided on a sentence that fell between what the prosecution and defense recommended.
“The bottom line here is somebody died. Zack Melby is dead. Nothing is going to change that. Everyone here is a loser. Society is a loser,” Simanek said. “I guess the bottom line here is if there were no suppliers, there would be no addicts.”
