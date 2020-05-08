Racine woman reportedly stole cleaner, sanitizer, more, after state of emergency declared

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — A Racine woman reportedly stole household merchandise, including cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer, from a CVS Pharmacy the day after Gov. Evers declared a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19.

Sarah Carvajal, 50, of the 1600 block of Mead Street, is charged with a count of misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally taking less than or equal to $500 worth in items.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 13, a Racine Police Department officer responded to a report of a theft from the CVS Pharmacy at 1122 West Boulevard.

The store manager told the officer that a female, later identified as Carvajal, stole 17 household merchandise items, including Tylenol, household cleaner and hand sanitizer. The total value of the items was approximately $162.33.

The store manager said that Carvajal walked into the store and put the products in her cart. Near the entrance/exit, she asked if the store had any more Lysol wipes. When she was told no, she then left the store without paying for the items.

Online records show that Carvajal will have an adjourned initial court appearance on Monday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

