Racine woman reportedly stole cleaner, sanitizer, more, after state of emergency declared

RACINE — A Racine woman reportedly stole household merchandise, including cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer, from a CVS Pharmacy the day after Gov. Evers declared a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19.
Sarah Carvajal, 50, of the 1600 block of Mead Street, is charged with a count of misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally taking less than or equal to $500 worth in items.
According to a criminal complaint:
On March 13, a Racine Police Department officer responded to a report of a theft from the CVS Pharmacy at 1122 West Boulevard.
The store manager told the officer that a female, later identified as Carvajal, stole 17 household merchandise items, including Tylenol, household cleaner and hand sanitizer. The total value of the items was approximately $162.33.
The store manager said that Carvajal walked into the store and put the products in her cart. Near the entrance/exit, she asked if the store had any more Lysol wipes. When she was told no, she then left the store without paying for the items.
Online records show that Carvajal will have an adjourned initial court appearance on Monday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: May 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Bradley W Phillips
Bradley (aka Jago) W Phillips, 1100 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense).
Rashawn C Roushia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rashawn C Roushia, 2000 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, obstructing an officer.
John H Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John H Smith, 1300 block of Maple Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Wesley Bryan Yoakum
Wesley Bryan Yoakum, 2000 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marvell G Lynch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marvell G Lynch, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Lance L Moore Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lance L Moore Jr., 700 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Robert J Schweitzer
Robert J Schweitzer, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Latia D Abbott
Latia D Abbott, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dennis L Andrist
Dennis L Andrist, 26500 block of Kendra Lane, Waterford, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Amy N Funderburk
Amy (aka Nichole Morris) N Funderburk, Walworth, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), possession of a controlled substance, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, felony bail jumping.
Keyontae L Howard
Keyontae L Howard, 2100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, attempt armed robbery (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), attempt first degree intentional homicide (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.
Barry W Kothlow
Barry W Kothlow, 1200 block of Howard Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
